IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:37 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

9:55 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Water Street.

1:06 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:35 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Eastern Avenue.

1:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

2:12 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

4:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Willow Street.

4:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bridge Street.

5:55 p.m., assault was reported on Stone Street.

6:39 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Eastern Avenue.

6:57 p.m., a missing person was reported on Jabee Lane.

8:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Street.

10:09 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 11:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Eagle Drive.

5:52 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Marie Lane.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 7:52 a.m., a juvenile offense was reported at Gardiner Area High School on West Hill Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 1:53 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Crowell Hill Road.

IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 4:14 p.m., assault was reported on Melaney Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:25 p.m., a 69-year-old Mercer woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days after a traffic stop on Civic Center Drive.

1:31 p.m., a 49-year-old Auburn man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days after a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

1:35 p.m., Carlos A. Mendoza-Abaro, 32, of Falmouth, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 afer a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

2:52 p.m., a 75-year-old Windsor man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days after a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

