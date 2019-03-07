IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
10:19 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
10:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Laurel Street.
11:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pierce Drive.
1:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.
4:47 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.
5:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
5:50 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cony Street.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 7:22 a.m., police responded to a reported overdose on Capen Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., Sierra D. Bailey, 20, of Gardiner, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a reported disturbance on Civic Center Drive.
6:30 p.m., Robert M. Pelletier, 52, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a report of suspicious activity on Patterson Street.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:46 a.m., a 51-year old Wayne man was issued a summons on a charge of operating after license suspension following a traffic stop on Riverside Drive.
