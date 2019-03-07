IN ANSON, Wednesday at 10:48 a.m., harassment was reported on West Mills Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 9:36 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CARTHAGE, Wednesday at 5:22 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on U.S. Highway 2.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 9:57 a.m., a scam complaint was made on North Road.

IN EUSTIS, Wednesday at 12:39 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Arnold Trail.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:29 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

1:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Martin Stream Road.

4:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.

9:48 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 4:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nyes Corner Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 2:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Lamkin Lane.

8:38 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 5:55 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 1:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN MERCER, Wednesday at 2:29 p.m., a scam complaint was made on West Sandy River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 7:26 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Estes Avenue.

Thursday at 8:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Camp Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 1:33 p.m., assault was reported on Nyes Corner Road.

IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 8:42 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Reed Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:31 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

11:14 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

1:48 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

3:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Commerce Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:16 a.m., a drug offense was reported on West River Road.

11:59 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

12:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

1:54 p.m., theft was reported on Cool Street.

3:11 p.m., assault was reported on Elm Street.

10:32 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Gold Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 1:34 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wiken Lane.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:20 p.m., Marvin C. Grover, 58, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:39 p.m., Robert Julian Hamel, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:50 a.m., John J. McDonough, 55, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

2:46 p.m., Matthew J. Reilly, 29, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and probation violation.

5:10 p.m., Mckayla Marilyn Burns, 23, of St. Albans, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and criminal trespassing and four warrants.

6:37 p.m., Charles Russell Deviller, 40, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked.

IN WATERVILLE, Crystale Vega, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Roger Googe, 51, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Richard Roberge, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and theft.

