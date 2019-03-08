The Augusta Nature Club will hold its luncheon meeting on Wednesday, March 20, at the Capital Area Technical Center at 40 Pierce Drive. Attendees should arrive by 11:30 a.m., lunch will be served at noon, followed by a brief business meeting.
Katrina Zenhainc from Eco Maine out of Portland will give a program about recycling. A virtual tour of the EcoMaine plant will be shown. Also, hear about the benefits of recycling, plus suggestions on how to recycle your objects from home.
Lunch cost is $7, an RSVP is required by March 15.
For more information or to RSVP, call Jackie McNeill at 622-2419.
