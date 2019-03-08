A crash on the Maine Turnpike prompted state police to close part of the northbound interstate in Biddeford just south of Exit 32 at about 8 p.m. Friday.

Maine Turnpike Authority traffic cameras at Route 111 showed a long line of northbound traffic backed up behind a knot of emergency vehicles in the passing lane on Interstate 95. Motorists appeared to be merging into the right-hand travel lane to avoid the accident, but a turnpike authority alert said those traveling north on I-95 in that area should expect delays and stopped traffic.

A few minutes before the crash, dispatchers for state police and area police agencies were receiving reports of a northbound vehicle swerving through traffic and traveling in the breakdown lane north of the Kennebunk rest area at speeds exceeding 125 mph. On the police scanner, dispatchers were warning responding officers that officers at the scene were considering whether to use spike strips to stop the vehicle.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

filed under: