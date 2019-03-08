IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.
4:01 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.
6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
7 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
11:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
Friday at 2:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
4:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:42 p.m., a 40-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of criminal mischief.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:45 p.m., Paige Claudette Fortin, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on Drew Street and charged with disorderly conduct, offensive words or gestures.
8:01 p.m., Jay Allen Buotte, 57, of Augusta, was arrested on Chapel Street and charged with assault.
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal March 8 police log
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel March 8 police log
-
Nation & World
Britain may never leave the EU if Parliament doesn’t approve deal, warns May
-
Local & State
Lewiston mayor resigns after racist text messages made public
-
Business
U.S. job growth slows, adding just 20,000 jobs in February