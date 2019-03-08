IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.

4:01 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

11:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

Friday at 2:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

4:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:42 p.m., a 40-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of criminal mischief.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:45 p.m., Paige Claudette Fortin, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on Drew Street and charged with disorderly conduct, offensive words or gestures.

8:01 p.m., Jay Allen Buotte, 57, of Augusta, was arrested on Chapel Street and charged with assault.

