IN AVON, Thursday at 10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rangeley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:32 a.m., theft was reported on Sites Stinson Drive.
12:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Oakland Road.
7:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
8:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.
10:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.
11:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:31 p.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.
2:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MERCER, Thursday at 12:05 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Corson Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 11:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:51 a.m., theft was reported on Deer Run.
12:32 p.m., an unwanted subject was reported on Church Street.
2:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Oak Street.
3:02 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Industrial Drive.
3:55 p.m., assault was reported on Zachary Drive.
4:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 9:51 a.m., theft was reported on Estes Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Olive Street.
12 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
6:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Butler Street.
7:49 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was reported on North Avenue.
10:50 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
Friday at 8:13 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:35 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Elm Street.
12:20 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on First Rangeway.
12:38 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Water Street.
1:39 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.
5:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Morrison Avenue.
9:17 p.m., theft was reported on Abbott Street.
Friday at 12:47 a.m., a noise complaint was made on West Street.
2:28 a.m., a second noise complaint was made on West Street.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 4:35 p.m., kidnapping was reported on Wiken Lane.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anthony Avenue.
2:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Cushman Road.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:24 p.m., James Michael Hitson, 40, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.
3:39 p.m., Candra A. Leckman, 30, of Searsport, was arrested on a warrant.
9:59 p.m., William Ricky McCarty, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:30 a.m., Stephanie Pelletier, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and criminal conspiracy.
7:30 a.m., Devon Ayotte, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and criminal conspiracy.
6:06 p.m., Eric Spaulding, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of possessing a scheduled drug, criminal conspiracy and three counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.
6:06 p.m., Darrell Lawrence, 29, of Easton, Penn., was arrested on charges of possessing a scheduled drug, criminal conspiracy and three counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.
6:06 p.m., Shahied Golden, 24, of Bronx, N.Y., was arrested on charges of possessing a scheduled drug, criminal conspiracy and three counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.
Friday at 1:33 a.m., Michael Pinette, 51, of Bradford, Mass., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 10:26 p.m., Russell Lee Maheux, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and driving to endanger.
SUMMONSES
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 9:50 p.m., Zacharie Stefanski, 29, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.
