IN AVON, Thursday at 10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:32 a.m., theft was reported on Sites Stinson Drive.

12:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Oakland Road.

7:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

8:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.

10:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.

11:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:31 p.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

2:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 12:05 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Corson Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 11:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:51 a.m., theft was reported on Deer Run.

12:32 p.m., an unwanted subject was reported on Church Street.

2:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Oak Street.

3:02 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Industrial Drive.

3:55 p.m., assault was reported on Zachary Drive.

4:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 9:51 a.m., theft was reported on Estes Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Olive Street.

12 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

6:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Butler Street.

7:49 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was reported on North Avenue.

10:50 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

Friday at 8:13 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:35 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

12:20 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on First Rangeway.

12:38 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Water Street.

1:39 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

5:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Morrison Avenue.

9:17 p.m., theft was reported on Abbott Street.

Friday at 12:47 a.m., a noise complaint was made on West Street.

2:28 a.m., a second noise complaint was made on West Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 4:35 p.m., kidnapping was reported on Wiken Lane.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anthony Avenue.

2:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:24 p.m., James Michael Hitson, 40, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

3:39 p.m., Candra A. Leckman, 30, of Searsport, was arrested on a warrant.

9:59 p.m., William Ricky McCarty, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:30 a.m., Stephanie Pelletier, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and criminal conspiracy.

7:30 a.m., Devon Ayotte, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and criminal conspiracy.

6:06 p.m., Eric Spaulding, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of possessing a scheduled drug, criminal conspiracy and three counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

6:06 p.m., Darrell Lawrence, 29, of Easton, Penn., was arrested on charges of possessing a scheduled drug, criminal conspiracy and three counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

6:06 p.m., Shahied Golden, 24, of Bronx, N.Y., was arrested on charges of possessing a scheduled drug, criminal conspiracy and three counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Friday at 1:33 a.m., Michael Pinette, 51, of Bradford, Mass., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 10:26 p.m., Russell Lee Maheux, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and driving to endanger.

SUMMONSES

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 9:50 p.m., Zacharie Stefanski, 29, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: