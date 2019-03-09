IN ANSON, Friday at 5:30 p.m., a warning was issued for disorderly conduct on Solon Road.

Saturday at 7:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Solon Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

9:54 p.m., simple assault was reported on Bridge Street.

11:26 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

12:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

12:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

1:03 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Community Drive.

1:34 p.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.

3:10 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:23 p.m., theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

5:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Eight Rod Road and Peeboo Lane.

Saturday at 12:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 3:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stoney Park Drive.

4:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stoney Park Drive.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 3:28 p.m., police made an arrest on Railroad Street.

9:18 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a domestic dispute on Elwood Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:56 a.m., a vehicle fire was extinguished on Burns Street.

1:32 p.m., an assault was reported on Easler Road.

2:04 p.m., police made an arrest after a motor vehicle complaint on Skowhegan Road.

7:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ten Lots Road.

11:53 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Cardinal Drive.

IN MADISON, Friday at 11:13 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Weston Avenue.

12:39 p.m., larceny or fraud was reported on Dore Lane.

IN MOSCOW, Friday at 12:21 p.m., a snowmobile accident with possible injuries was reported on Town Line Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 2:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Blake Lane.

7:20 p.m., a protection order was served on Railroad Avenue.

7:23 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hill Street.

8:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a store on Main Street.

Saturday at 1:54 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 4:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Oxbow Road.

6:31 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Weeks Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 9:24 a.m., a scam complaint was taken from Madawaska Road.

12:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

1:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hunnewell Avenue.

3:05 p.m., a report of larceny or fraud was investigated on Somerset Avenue.

6:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hartland Road.

Saturday at 12:42 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:13 a.m., police made an arrest after a report of a domestic disturbance on Waterville Road.

4:14 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Butler Street.

5:19 p.m., an assault was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

9:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Alder Street.

9:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 4:29 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Bigelow Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Prospect Street.

12:34 p.m., fire units were sent to a call at Walmart.

2:01 p.m., a mental health call was reported at the police station.

2;13 p.m., a theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:14 p.m., a burglar alarm was reported at the junior high school on West River Road.

4:57 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported at a business on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:35 p.m., shoplifting was reported at a store on Main Street.

6:24 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on West River Road.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

8:12 p.m., police made an arrest after a traffic stop on Water Street.

Saturday at 12:30 a.m., a theft was reported at Colby College dorms on Main Street.

12:36 a.m., police were called to assist another agency in the booking room at the police station.

1:19 a.m., a verbal warning was issued after a report of a fight on Silver Street.

1:25 a.m., police made an arrest after a traffic stop on Common Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Smiley Avenue.

3:01 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at the police station.

4:07 p.m., a missing person was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 12:56 p.m., Randy Otero-Sanchez, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on Water Street and charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

2:53 p.m., Krysta L. Roberts, 25, of Gardiner, was arrested on Northern Avenue and charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

10:26 p.m., Rene L. Thibodeau Jr., 32, of Augusta, was arrested on Eastern Avenue on a warrant.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 11:30 p.m., Freeman H. Camp, 34, of Belgrade, was arrested on Whitten Road and charged with violating conditions of release, failing to give correct name, address or date of birth and operating after habitual offender revocation.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:21 a.m., Zachary Allen Harrington, 34, of Cornville, was arrested on a warrant for an unpaid fine.

10:07 a.m., Sabrina Christine Madore, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, possession of hypodermic apparatuses and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

2 p.m., Steven Ovid Dumont, 37, of Newport, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court and on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

2:44 p.m., Cheyann Jennifer MacMullen, 36, of Stetson, was arrested on two charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6:17 p.m., Jason Dasziewicz, 40, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

7:22 p.m., Patrick Ryan Grigway, 25, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, with one prior.

8:48 p.m., David Allen McGregor, 29, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation violation.

10:03 p.m., David Harley Recore, 23, of Skowhegan was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors and with domestic violence assault (criminal threatening) with priors.

Saturday at 3:45 a.m., Christen Ann Dore, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and failing to report an accident by the quickest possible means.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:30 p.m., John Poulin, 55, of Waterville, was arrested on Water Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Saturday at 1:30 a.m., Nicholas Baron, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on Common Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:44 p.m., a 70-year-old Rome woman was summonsed on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: