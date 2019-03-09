As University of Maine football players went through their paces for a dozen NFL scouts, Jamil Demby stood off to the side. Demby mingled with former Maine teammates and watched the seven Black Bears go through the same drills he went through a year ago. Demby kept the hood of his sweatshirt pulled up tight. He didn’t want the day to be about his visit back to Orono. This day was about the current players and their shot to impress the scouts. Demby wanted to be inconspicuous.

Well, as inconspicuous as a 6-foot-5, 321-pound NFL offensive lineman can be. Even in a crowd of football players, Demby stands out.

A year ago, Demby went through his pro day. It came after a standout career as an offensive lineman for Maine, and after a strong effort in the Senior Bowl, the annual all-star showcase game in Mobile, Alabama, Last April, Demby was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Rams. His first year as a pro took him from Orono to Los Angeles to Detroit, back to LA and to the Super Bowl, where the Rams fell to the New England Patriots, 13-3.

On Friday, Demby didn’t want the attention focused on him, but he took a few minutes to answer some questions about his first season in the NFL, and what he expects now that he’s shed the rookie label.

“I’m happy. I’m looking forward to this upcoming season. Right now, it’s just all about working, getting my body right. I’m just excited to move forward,” Demby said.

Demby was drafted with the 192nd pick last spring by the Rams, but was cut just before the start of the season when LA was caught in a numbers crunch. The Rams had to make a move to get standout defensive lineman Aaron Donald on the active roster. Demby was the odd man out.

Three days later, Demby was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions, and assigned to the team’s practice squad. He spent most of the regular season in Detroit, until the Rams signed him off the Lions practice squad in December.

Shuffling cross country wasn’t in Demby’s plan, but it didn’t rattle him, either.

“It was something I always kept in the back of my mind could happen, because it’s a business. It didn’t really throw me off guard,” Demby said. “When it happened, it was just something I was able to handle. Everything worked out the way it did. It was such a blessing.”

Demby rejoined the Rams just in time for the playoff run. While he didn’t play in Super Bowl LIII, Demby learned from the experience, even at the dog and pony show known as Super Bowl Media Day. If you’re wearing team gear, no matter where you sit on the depth chart, somebody will want to talk to you.

“You get to see a lot of different people at media day at the Super Bowl. A lot of things are going on,” Demby said. “It was pretty crazy, because you still have the logo on for the Rams. People were grabbing me left and right. There were so many people there asking so many questions. It was just a great time.

“They had us play some game where we had to throw some figures on to some other figure. I just wasn’t any good at it. It would have been better if I just didn’t do it at all.”

Demby will join the Rams for official offseason workouts next month. His goal hasn’t changed. A tackle at Maine, Demby provides the Rams a versatile backup option across the offensive line.

“Just continue to keep working. When I came back (from Detroit), I think I exceeded their expectations. I think they just want me to keep working, and when I come back, take advantage of whatever opportunity I get,” Demby said. “I just can’t wait to get out there.”

Friday was about supporting the Black Bears chasing their own NFL dreams. Demby offered advice when asked, and encouragement constantly. When and if any of the players who went through pro day Friday get the call from an NFL team, Demby will be there to welcome him to the club.

