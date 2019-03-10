We were shocked to hear that the Waterville mayor and a member of the board of education feel that it is critical for them to have people carry weapons into public meetings to ensure their safety (“Waterville debate raises lingering questions about guns at public meetings,” Feb. 23).

We thought that it was only Hollywood’s version of the Wild West, where the fastest gun is the law. Aren’t we better than that it in Waterville, Maine, in 2019?

Diane Weinstein

Claude Francke

Waterville

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: