IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pike Street.
9:53 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Sherbrook Street.
10:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sparrow Drive.
10:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
6:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
7:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
7:26 p.m., an automobile fire was reported on Interstate 95.
10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
11:41 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Hospital Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 12:25 p.m., Timothy Norman Jennings, 40, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of assault at the intersection of Northern Avenue and Water Street.
8:14 p.m., a 32-year-old Augusta woman was summoned on a charge of failing to make an oral or written accident report on Bridge Street.
8:49 p.m., Thomas A. Alley, 53, of Vassalboro, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked on Route 3.
-
Local & State
Owner of counseling business opposed by Augusta neighbors vows to purchase building anyway
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal March 10 police log
-
Maine Crime
Auburn teen charged with driving over 100 mph on Minot Avenue
-
Local & State
Thousands gather in Portland to mourn loss of Berwick firefighter
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel March 10 police log