IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pike Street.

9:53 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Sherbrook Street.

10:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sparrow Drive.

10:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

7:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

7:26 p.m., an automobile fire was reported on Interstate 95.

10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:41 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Hospital Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 12:25 p.m., Timothy Norman Jennings, 40, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of assault at the intersection of Northern Avenue and Water Street.

8:14 p.m., a 32-year-old Augusta woman was summoned on a charge of failing to make an oral or written accident report on Bridge Street.

8:49 p.m., Thomas A. Alley, 53, of Vassalboro, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked on Route 3.

