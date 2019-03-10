Somerset County sheriff’s deputies, along with fire and emergency medical crews, were dispatched Sunday afternoon to Main Street in Canaan for a reported two-vehicle accident just after 2:30 p.m. Reports indicate there were possible serious injuries. The Canaan Fire Department requested a hydraulic extrication tool for possible entrapment.
The accident was a head-on crash on what also is known as U.S. Route 2. The roadway was shut down for a period of time as crews went to work.
Skowhegan and Pittsfield fire departments responded, as did Canaan Rescue and Emergency Medical Services from Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.
No additional information was available Sunday afternoon.
