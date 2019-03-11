AUGUSTA — Chizzle Wizzle, the nation’s longest-running student variety show, kicks off its 128th run of shows Tuesday night.

Organizers said about 250 students are involved in putting on the show and keeping the unique tradition going this year.

One thing they still need for this year’s show to be complete — full audiences. As of Monday there were still tickets available for all four nights of shows, with the best tickets available for Tuesday’s opening night.

“These kids have been working hard and have a fantastic show and deserve to have full audiences,” said Lindsey Morin, producer and director of Chizzle Wizzle. “One of the things I hear most in the community is that people don’t know the students or teachers at Cony anymore and there is a disconnect when attending the show, which is understandable.

“But to keep the legacy going in the community, we need an audience,” she said. “In order for current students to get the big picture, they need to feel and see that the community does love its tradition and is proud to see them carrying the torch.”

The theme for this year’s show is “Out of this World.”

Morin said audience members should expect a strong performance from senior class students this year, many of whom have been in the show for multiple years during their time at Cony. She said they are the driving force behind the comedy acts, though she also said there are very talented students who’ll be playing music, singing and dancing.

Chizzle Wizzle originated in 1892 as a fundraiser for the football team at the high school. The name comes from the cheer, “Chizzle Wizzle, Chizzle Wizzle, sis boom bah! Cony High, Cony High, rah, rah, rah!”

Morin said the show is suitable for all ages, and encouraged people to bring their kids. And she encouraged Cony alumni to come back to the school for the event and show their support for students and the tradition of which many of them were a part themselves.

The shows, which all start at 7 p.m., will take place Tuesday through Friday in the auditorium at Cony. Tickets are $10 each, and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available to the public at the concession stand at Cony. Tickets may be purchased there, through Wednesday, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and from 2-6 p.m. On Thursday, due to a student early release day, tickets will be sold from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the sales booth re-opening at 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Cony is closed during the day due to a workshop day, tickets may be picked up at Cony at 5:30 p.m.

