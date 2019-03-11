IN AUGUSTA on Sunday at 7:04 a.m., a well-being check was made on Hospital Street.
7:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
9:46 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Whitten Road.
10:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drew Street.
10:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cumberland Street.
12:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
3:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.
4:12 p.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.
4:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.
4:24 p.m., an assault was reported on River Street.
6:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
6:50 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.
7:27 p.m., a well-being check was made on Crosby Street.
7:27 p.m., a well-being check was made on Capitol Street.
8:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
On Monday at 3:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
6:35 a.m., a well-being check was made on North Street.
IN GARDINER on Friday at at 9:44 a.m., a well-being check was made on Heselton Street.
IN MONMOUTH on Friday at 5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202 Road.
On Sunday at 11:12 p.m., a well-being check was made on Ash Street.
IN RANDOLPH on Friday at 11: 34 p.m., a well-being check was made on Elm Street.
IN WINDSOR on Friday at 7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Barton Road.
IN WINTHROP on Sunday at 7:33 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Route 135.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. on Medical Center Parkway, Paige Claudette Fortin, 28, of Augusta was arrested on the charges of disorderly conduct, offensive words and gestures.
3:44 p.m. on Gage Street, Scott P. Lyons, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on the charge of violating conditions of release.
On Monday at 2:59 a.m. on Cumberland Street, Nicholas John Young, 25, of Augusta was arrested on the charge of violating conditions of release.
IN GARDINER on Saturday at 9:37 p.m. on Brunswick Avenue, Eric Kieth Hunter, 28, a transient, was arrested on the charge of violating conditions of release.
IN WINDSOR on Friday at 7:23 p.m. on Ridge Road, Jaimie Alisha Maganella, 32, of Pittsburgh, Texas, was arrested on the charge of failure to pay fines.
