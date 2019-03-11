IN BINGHAM, Monday at 5:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Owens Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 3:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hill Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 1:07 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Birchwood Lane.

IN EMBDEN, Sunday at 7:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dunbar Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 7:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 1:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cascade Leisure Park Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 5:42 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 2:23 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 12:14 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 3:53 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Lincoln Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 2:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

3:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Hathaway Street.

10:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Highwood Street.

12:46 p.m., shoplifting was reported on College Avenue.

1:20 p.m., theft was reported on Gold Street.

1:34 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 5:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fenderson Hill Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:50 p.m., theft was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 9:22 a.m., Tonia M. Ward, 46, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

10:06 a.m., Kahlan M. K. Gilbert, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

11:15 p.m., Philip Chong Hutchins, 35, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Saturday at 9:48 a.m., Michael Eugene Olson, 42, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of operating under a foreign license during suspension.

7:16 p.m., Michelle Carolyn Pucci, 55, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:18 p.m., Terry Allen Post Jr., 23, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:55 p.m., Brendon Brian James Boyes, 28, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 3:28 p.m., Brandee Amy Lewis, 23, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

5:44 p.m., Kelli S. Doucette, 51, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 4:43 a.m., Alexander Anthony Bryant, 22, of Loganville, Ga., was arrested on a warrant.

