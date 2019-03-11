LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May scrambled to win last-minute changes from the European Union to her Brexit deal Monday, a day before a crucial vote in Britain’s Parliament that could derail the country’s withdrawal from the EU – and cost May her job.

May arrived in the French city of Strasbourg, where EU legislators were meeting, for nighttime talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. The prime minister is seeking revisions, guarantees or other changes to persuade reluctant British legislators to back her withdrawal agreement with the EU, which they resoundingly rejected in January.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France, on Monday. May flew to Strasbourg to try to secure a last-minute Brexit deal with the bloc. Vincent Kessler/Pool Photo via Associated Press

Juncker kissed May twice on the cheeks when she arrived at the commission’s headquarters in the European Parliament building. EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier kissed her hand before they went inside for talks.

When negotiations between the EU and the British government were at a low ebb, Juncker shook the British leader’s hand before a similar meeting.

The House of Commons is due to hold a second vote on the plan Tuesday, but there are few signs either British lawmakers or EU leaders are prepared to make big shifts to stave off another defeat.

The EU is unwilling to reopen an agreement it spent a year and a half negotiating, while British legislators remain split over whether to leave the bloc and, if so, on what terms.

Britain is due to pull out of the EU in less than three weeks, on March 29, but the government has not been able to win parliamentary approval for its agreement with the bloc on withdrawal terms and future relations.

