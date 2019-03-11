The driver of a Toyota Corolla involved in a head-on crash with a pickup truck on Main Street in Canaan Sunday afternoon remained in a Bangor hospital Monday with non-life threatening injuries.

James Ross, chief deputy at the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, said Dipenkumar Patel, 27, of Bangor was driving westbound on the road, also known as U.S. Route 2, in snowy conditions, when a 2003 F-350, being towed by a 2009 F-150 driven by Ricky Woodward of Dexter, collided with the Corolla at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 2015 Toyota Corolla was badly damaged in a head-on accident in Canaan on Sunday. Somerset County Sheriff's Office photo.

Ross said that, due to road conditions, Woodward lost control of the vehicle, causing the F-350 to swerve into oncoming traffic. The F-350 struck the 2015 Toyota Corolla.

“The F-350 was being towed on a dolly and apparently the slush caused it to swerve into the oncoming vehicle,” Ross said Monday.

No one was injured in the F-150, but the driver and the passenger of the Corolla, Arvindbhai Patel, 57, were taken to separate hospitals with reported injuries. The Canaan Fire Department requested a hydraulic extrication tool for possible entrapment.

A LifeFlight ground crew took the driver of the Corolla, Dipenkumar Patel, to Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with possible life threatening injuries. Ross said the injuries have since been downgraded to non-life threatening.

The roadway was shut down for a period of time as crews worked the accident scene.

A spokeswoman at EMMC said there was no information Monday on Dipenkumar Patel.

The passenger in the Corolla, Arvindbhai Patel, was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan by Emergency Medical Services.

The crash is being investigated by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Pittsfield and Canaan fire departments also assisted.

