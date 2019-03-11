AUGUSTA — A Waterville woman who previously worked for Good Will-Hinckley as a direct care worker pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge alleging she engaged in a sexual act with a 15-year-old boy in October 2018 in Waterville.

Tia Chris-Ann Rousseau, 31, pleaded not guilty to one count of gross sexual assault, a charge she was indicted on by a grand jury in January.

Related Headlines Waterville woman indicted on sexual assault charge

The indictment indicated the victim was 15 years old, and was enrolled in a private or public school, facility or institution. The indictment stated Rousseau “was a teacher, employee, or other official having instructional, supervisory, or disciplinary authority” over the victim.

The incident allegedly occurred Oct. 27, 2018, in Waterville.

At the time of the incident, Rousseau was employed as a direct care worker to residential students by Good Will-Hinckley, according to Waterville Police, the investigating agency.

Rob Moody, president and executive director of Good Will-Hinckley in Fairfield, confirmed Rousseau worked for the nonprofit organization that provides housing and education to boys and girls in need, as a direct support professional, from July 9, 2018 until Oct. 30, 2018, when she was terminated from the job, after first being suspended Oct. 29, 2018.

Moody said he could not discuss whether the victim was a student at Good Will-Hinckley, but said the organization took action as soon as it was aware of the allegations.

“We’re working with law enforcement to cooperate with them during the investigation,” Moody said Monday. “When anything comes to our attention we take it seriously and work closely with law enforcement. And once we knew about it we acted quickly.

“This is something we couldn’t predict. We don’t like it when things like this happen,” he added. “We took action quickly to make sure students are safe. We will continue to work to keep kids safe, that’s the number one priority.”

Her job involved her working to provide direct care to students in the residential program.

The victim is a boy, according to Waterville Deputy Chief Bill Bonney.

District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said she could not comment on the case, beyond the facts stated in the indictment and what took place in court. She said the indictment is enough for the DA’s office to proceed with the case. She said the case was presented directly to the grand jury, which indicted Rousseau Jan. 24. An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial.

A dispositional conference, at which both state prosecutors and Rousseau and her attorney would discuss the case, is scheduled for May 16.

Monday, in court, Rousseau said she understood the charge against her when asked by District Court Judge Eric Walker.

She requested a court-appointed lawyer. After it was determined Rousseau financially qualified for that, Walker said Lisa Whittier would be appointed as her attorney.

Her bail conditions were modified in court Monday at the request of Chris Ledwick, acting as attorney of the day on Rousseau’s behalf, to modify a condition that while out on $250 cash bail she have no contact with anyone under the age of 18. That condition was modified to provide an exception for Rousseau’s daughter, who is under the age of 18.

Keith Edwards — 621-5647

[email protected]

Twitter: @kedwardskj

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: