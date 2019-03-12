IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:45 a.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

8:45 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Green Street.

9:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

12:47 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:01 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Cony Street.

1:33 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

4:24 p.m., a stray cat was taken to the animal shelter from Cony Street.

4:29 p.m., harassment was reported on State Street.

7:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

8:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gannett Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 1:59 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Water Street.

8:36 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Plaisted Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:46 a.m., Heath A. Dupont, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and violating conditions of his release following a report of indecency on Green Street. During the same incident, Jill M. Mansir, 44, of Augusta, was also arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

2:39 p.m., Paige C. Fortin, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, citing a loud noise in a private place, following a reported disturbance on Drew Street.

5:03 p.m., Katie J. Emmons, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while her license was suspended and violating conditions of her release following a traffic stop on Meadow Road.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday was 7:20 p.m., Barry E. Grant, Jr., 37, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following an incident on Union Street.

11:30 p.m., a 27-year old Pittston woman was issued a summons on charges of violating conditions of her release and attaching false plates following a traffic stop near State Street and Bridge Street.

