MADISON — Voters Monday approved a tax incentive for the developer of a proposed senior living center on East Madison Road near the Skowhegan town line, according to officials with the project.

About 80 people attended a special town meeting where they voted “overwhelmingly” to create a tax-increment financing district around the proposed site of a 42-bed memory care senior living center by Waterville-based Woodlands Senior Living, according to a news release Tuesday from the company.

Related Headlines Construction of $4 million Farmington ‘memory care’ center starts

$4.6 million senior living center proposed in Madison Madison residents at a special town meeting Monday approved tax-increment financing for a Woodlands "memory care" facility that the company says would look almost identical to the Farmington home, pictured here. Contributed photo by Woodlands Senior Living

“We are extremely pleased that the voters of Madison approved the TIF,” said Matthew Walters, chief operating officer of Woodlands, in the release. “This is the catalyst for making our new memory care community in Madison feasible.”

The $4.6 million senior living center would be the company’s 15th senior living community in Maine and would be similar to a recently built “memory care” center in Farmington that provides care for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses.

Construction of the Madison location is scheduled to start this spring and is estimated to bring about 30 full-time, permanent jobs to the area, according to the release.

In February, the Board of Selectmen approved the development and creation of the TIF district, which would allow Woodlands to retain 85 percent of its property tax payment for 15 years and put the remaining 15 percent toward a town economic development fund.

“This project fulfills needs that our community has with respect to specialized care and quality job creation,” Madison Town Manager Tim Curtis said in the release. “We are really excited to be working with Woodlands.”

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: