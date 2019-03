IN BINGHAM, Monday at 5:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Baker Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 3:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Lane.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 1:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tardiff Road.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Darling Avenue.

11:46 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

7:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.

9:34 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 7 a.m., threatening was reported on Middle Street.

2 p.m., threatening was reported on Learning Lane.

2:24 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

5 p.m., assault was reported on High Street.

9:39 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Town Farm Road.

9:55 p.m., a second noise complaint was made on Town Farm Road.

Tuesday at 6:13 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 11:21 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Belanger Road.

1:53 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

10:29 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Church Street.

Tuesday at 2:01 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Church Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 12:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on White School House Road.

10:03 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Park Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 8:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 1:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 4:40 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 9:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cardinal Street.

Tuesday at 5:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on F Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 10:27 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Salem Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 1:32 p.m., a scam complaint was made on French Street.

1:53 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

2:59 p.m., a scam complaint was made on North Avenue.

8:34 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

Tuesday at 1:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Monday at 7:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Pond Road.

IN SOLON, Monday at 3:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Brighton Road.

IN TEMPLE, Monday at 1:57 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Day Mountain Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:37 a.m., a burglary was reported on Silver Place.

12:31 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Place.

2:42 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

6:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:36 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Western Avenue.

7:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Place.

10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.

Tuesday at 1:26 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Park Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:22 p.m., a burglary was reported on Baker Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 5:50 p.m., Charles Edward Brewster 4th, 38, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

11:30 p.m., Jonathan Jarold Tibbetts, 35, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:24 a.m., Alen J. Scott Asselin, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a writ.

11:26 a.m., Travis Scott Barrett, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a writ.

2:59 p.m., Tyler Chadroy Watson, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a writ.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 7:40 p.m., Christopher M. Hodges, 30, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of unsworn falsification, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and false public alarm or report.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:26 a.m., Alisa M. Carey, 19, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of illegally possessing alcohol as a minor.

