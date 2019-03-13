On Friday, March 15, Belgrade residents will be voting on a number of warrant articles affecting the town. I am writing in support of Article 11 — the new park called the Belgrade Village Green.

A generous local couple purchased the triangular piece of land where Route 27 meets the West Road and are transforming it into a beautiful park. This new Belgrade Village Green creates a great entrance to the southern end of the Village. And the classic gazebo, stone sitting wall and walking path blend with the landscape and encourage people to slow down, relax and enjoy the sense of the Village.

Now the voters of Belgrade must vote to accept this gift at the upcoming vote. There is no cost to taxpayers for the land, gazebo, wall or landscaping; they have already been paid for. Minimal annual maintenance costs are budgeted at $1,040 for mowing, electrical usage and the well — that’s 35 cents per taxpayer. It’s truly a gift — free and clear — that will become a treasured Belgrade landmark.

Please join me in voting yes on March 15 to accept the new park. Support this valuable addition to the Village by voting yes for the Belgrade Village Green.

Kathy Atkinson

Belgrade

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: