Gardiner/Augusta Lions Club Past International Director Lewis Small Sr. recently was honored for 50 years of Lions service by Second Vice District Governor and Club President Bunny Parks, PDG, at a club meeting in Gardiner.

Small, of Litchfield, became a member of Lions Club International in 1969. He has served in every office of the Gardiner/Augusta Lions Club, according to a news release from Parks.

He also served many of the positions of Maine Lions District 41, including that of district governor and council chairman.

He was elected international director at the International Convention in 1992 to serve on the Board of the International Association of Lions Clubs for 1992 through 1994.

According to the release, Parks said about Small, “the commitment to providing many years of service, you have touched the lives of many. From the smallest project to the largest undertaking, your years of service have made an impact in your community and the world a better place.”

