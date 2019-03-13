IN AUGUSTA on Tuesday at 7:17 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Memorial Bridge.

7:26 a.m., harassment was reported on State Street.

8:22 a.m., a theft was reported on Worcester Street.

9:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

11:17 a.m., a well-being check was made on Boothby Street.

12:21 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Washington Street.

12:32 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stone Street.

1 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pierce Drive.

1:21 p.m., drug use was reported on Pierce Drive.

1:21 p.m., an assault was reported on Pierce Drive.

4:14 p.m., an overdose was reported on Bolton Hill Road.

4:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

5:33 p.m., trespassing was reported on Malta Street.

6:46 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Mount Vernon and Stony Brook Road.

7:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

7:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Court Street.

8:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:09 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

IN GARDINER on Tuesday at 1:12 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winter Street.

Wednesday at 12:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterfront Park.

IN RICHMOND, Wednesday, March 6, at 11:39 a.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Main Street.

6:28 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

Thursday, March 7, at 4:14 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 1:03 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Center Street.

3:42 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported at Pitts Center and River roads.

Saturday at 9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spruce Street.

Sunday at 8 a.m., trespassing was reported on Langdon Road.

12:40 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Kimball Street.

1:12 p.m., a missing person was reported on Hathorn Street.

2 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported at Plummer and Alexander Reed roads.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. on Water Street, Heather M. Colby, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on the charges of violating conditions of release and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

IN NEWCASTLE, Friday on Route 1, Philip J. Peabody, 23, of Jefferson, was arrested on the charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

IN RICHMOND, Friday at 10:08 a.m., William Cousens, 38, of Richmond, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WISCASSET, Wednesday, March 6, on Main Street, Randy E. Hill, 63, of Litchfield, was arrested on the charge of driving to endanger.

