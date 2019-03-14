Voters at Detroit’s annual Town Meeting on Saturday will consider hiring a deputy town clerk and town hall custodian and putting away $30,000 toward the possible purchase of a fire truck in the future.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the town hall, with elections to be held 1-7 p.m. Friday, also at the town hall.

Two people, Wayne Basford and Andrew Gray, are running for a three-year seat on the Board of Selectmen formerly held by Ethan Kelley, who passed away.

There are no names on the ballot for a seat on the School Administrative District 53 Board of Directors, currently held by Michelle Tuttle.

Among the 43 articles on the warrant Saturday is a request to hire a deputy town clerk who would work with Town Clerk Kathy Walston and part-time Deputy Town Clerk Debbie Niles. Niles works 12 hours a week.

Walston said Thursday that she has been town clerk 21 years, and she is getting close to retirement. Also, help is needed in the town office, according to Walston.

“We need to think about training somebody so when I do decide to retire, they’re ready to take over,” she said.

Voters also will consider hiring a part-time custodian for the town hall, Walston said.

If voters approve all warrant articles, the budget would be about $429,000, an increase over the approximate $422,000 approved last year, she said. Town officials hope the tax rate of $14.80 per $1,000 worth of valuation does not change, she said.

“We’re trying to keep it about the same as it was,” Walston said.

Voters will be asked to take $6,000 from the general fund to repair a dry hydrant and install a catch basin for water supply for the fire department. Walston said there has been a big change in the Sebasticook River since dams were removed, and sometimes the water supply is not adequate.

Also, voters will be asked if they will put aside $30,000 toward the purchase of a fire truck in the future in case a truck is needed.

In other matters, voters will consider spending $10,000 for computer upgrades. They will consider spending $20,000 received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to replace the fire department roof, which was damaged in the October storm.

They also will be asked to spend $57,500 for solid waste and recycling and $25,000 for the highway fund.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

