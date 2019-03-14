IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:46 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:55 a.m., simple assault was reported on Bangor Street.

9:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Pierce Drive.

9:44 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Gage Street.

10:16 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on New England Road.

10:20 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anthony Avenue.

1:11 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

1:34 p.m., harassment was reported on New England Road.

7:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Valley Street.

8:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Edison Drive.

11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

Thursday at 2:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Hospital Street and Eastern Avenue.

IN GARDINER on Thursday at 2:49 a.m., an injured turkey was reported on Plaisted Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 4:57 p.m., fraud was reported on Middle Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 1:22 p.m., Zachary R. Magee, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following an incident on Hope Way.

2:38 p.m., Gladys A. Fowler, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on three outstanding warrants following an incident on Western Avenue.

10:52 p.m., Carl L. McKinney, Jr., 42, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following an incident on North Street.

11:03 p.m., Justin S. Buker, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a reported domestic disturbance on Water Street.

IN MONMOUTH on Thursday at 8:32 p.m. on Main Street, Angela Viola, 37, of Monmouth was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 1:05 p.m., a 72-year old Augusta man was issued a summons for failure to report a motor vehicle accident following an accident on Medical Center Parkway.

4:52 P.M., a 49-year old West Gardiner man was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Cony Street.

