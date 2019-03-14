The exhibition “Paradise: The Literature of Gardening” will open Friday, March 15, and run through May 15, in the Shiretown Bookers’ Hall in Mantor Library, 116 South St. in Farmington. An opening reception is set for 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the exhibition hall.

Great literature often takes place in a garden: “Pride and Prejudice,” “The Importance of Being Ernest,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “The Secret Garden,” but there also is an entire literature about gardening itself. This is an exhibition of books that celebrate the plot, the plants, and the process: histories, surveys, aesthetic studies, manuals, seed catalogs, and glorious picture-books, works that bring hope to the end of a long hard winter.

The exhibition is curated by Abby Tooker.

The Shiretown Bookers, in affiliation with the University of Maine at Farmington, are a group of book lovers and collectors who support the relationship of the university library and the community. The group produces exhibitions, lectures, and roundtables on books and collecting throughout the year.

For information, email [email protected], or visit shiretownbookers.org.

