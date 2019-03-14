IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 5:10 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Hartland Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:23 p.m., mischief was reported on Chesterville Hill Road.
IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 3:18 p.m., assault was reported on Troy Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 3:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Serenity Circle.
3:07 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Ten Lots Road.
4:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Brook Lane.
7:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bulldog Drive.
8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountain Avenue.
9:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Center Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., disturbance was reported on Town Farm Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 1:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Point Avenue.
3:10 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Hayden Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 11:34 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Country Club Road.
10:52 a.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Main Street.
2:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Clairmont Avenue.
2:33 p.m., a burglary was reported on Oak Street.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 11:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:04 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Silver Street.
11:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Carver Street.
2:47 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
10:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boutelle Avenue.
Thursday at 1:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Avenue.
3:19 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Elm Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 8:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Village View Street.
8:55 p.m., disturbance was reported on Village View Street.
8:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Village View Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:56 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Abbott Road.
ARRESTS
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:57 p.m., Melissa Jean Witham, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:56 a.m., Naomi Lynn Haines, 47, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a warrant.
1:55 p.m., Christopher M. Miquelon, 30, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked.
2:55 p.m., Christopher Norman Martin, 35, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, violating conditions of release and a probation hold.
Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., Lance Felton Woodbury, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on a writ for gross sexual assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:07 a.m., Anthony Allen Bubar, 36, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation hold.
4:36 p.m., Damian Tyler Greene, 20, of Solon, was arrested on a warrant.
5:34 p.m., Clifton Lawrence Tower, 38, of Palmyra, was arrested on a probation hold.
10:43 p.m., Michael Dentico, 39, of New Portland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.
11:52 p.m., Kylie Phillips, 18, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:13 p.m., Brian Phipps, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
4:49 p.m., Kylee L. Knox, 33, of Vassalboro, was arrested on two warrants.
11:51 p.m., Brandon Smith, 21, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant and charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:49 p.m., Lindsay Marie Traynum, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant and charges of making a false public alarm or report, violating conditions of release and a probation hold.
