IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 5:10 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Hartland Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:23 p.m., mischief was reported on Chesterville Hill Road.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 3:18 p.m., assault was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 3:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Serenity Circle.

3:07 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Ten Lots Road.

4:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Brook Lane.

7:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bulldog Drive.

8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountain Avenue.

9:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., disturbance was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 1:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Point Avenue.

3:10 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Hayden Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 11:34 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Country Club Road.

10:52 a.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Main Street.

2:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Clairmont Avenue.

2:33 p.m., a burglary was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 11:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:04 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Silver Street.

11:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Carver Street.

2:47 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

10:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

Thursday at 1:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Avenue.

3:19 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 8:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Village View Street.

8:55 p.m., disturbance was reported on Village View Street.

8:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:56 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Abbott Road.

ARRESTS

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:57 p.m., Melissa Jean Witham, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:56 a.m., Naomi Lynn Haines, 47, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a warrant.

1:55 p.m., Christopher M. Miquelon, 30, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked.

2:55 p.m., Christopher Norman Martin, 35, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, violating conditions of release and a probation hold.

Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., Lance Felton Woodbury, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on a writ for gross sexual assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:07 a.m., Anthony Allen Bubar, 36, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation hold.

4:36 p.m., Damian Tyler Greene, 20, of Solon, was arrested on a warrant.

5:34 p.m., Clifton Lawrence Tower, 38, of Palmyra, was arrested on a probation hold.

10:43 p.m., Michael Dentico, 39, of New Portland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

11:52 p.m., Kylie Phillips, 18, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:13 p.m., Brian Phipps, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

4:49 p.m., Kylee L. Knox, 33, of Vassalboro, was arrested on two warrants.

11:51 p.m., Brandon Smith, 21, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant and charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:49 p.m., Lindsay Marie Traynum, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant and charges of making a false public alarm or report, violating conditions of release and a probation hold.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: