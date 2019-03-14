SACO — The Saco Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating two teenage girls, Jessica Gallant and Katana Plourde.

Jessica is 15 years old, 5 foot 5 inches and 165 pounds with brown hair and black eyes. Police say she has ties to the Westbrook area.

Katana is 16, 5 foot 5 inches and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Katana has ties to the Mechanic Falls and South Paris areas.

It is unknown if both girls are together. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Saco Police Department at 284-4535.

Share

< Previous

Next >