IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:53 p.m., simple assault was reported on Leighton Road.

3:02 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

5:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monarch Drive.

6:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 2:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 12:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waugan Road.

5:40 p.m., a burglary was reported on Holeway Lane.

7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 202.

Friday at 12:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

1:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Littlefield Street and Sewall Street.

2:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Littlefield Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 4:34 p.m., Joseph H. Everett, 53, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of his release following a well-being check near Green Street and State Street.

7:47 p.m., Lindsay M. Traynum, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the Kennebec County jail on State Street.

10:41 p.m., Leona A. Havens, 40, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of failure to give correct name, address or date of birth, violating conditions of her release, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and operating while her license was suspended or revoked, following a traffic stop on Noyes Street. During the same incident, Joshua Mogan, 37, of South China, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 4:23 p.m. on Water Street, a 16-year-old Gardiner male was arrested on the charges of theft.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:15 p.m., a 23-year old Sidney man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Bog Road and Dusty Lane.

3:39 p.m., a 55-year old Sidney woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Water Street and Laurel Street.

4:14 p.m., a 38-year old Jefferson man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Water Street.

4:44 p.m., a 37-year old Sidney man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a car accident on Cony Circle.

5:06 p.m., a 52-year old Manchester woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Winthrop Street and Elm Street.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: