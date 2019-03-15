IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 9:02 a.m., trespassing was reported on Lois Lane.

Friday at 2:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 1:06 p.m., a structure fire was reported on East Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 11:29 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Darling Avenue.

1:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.

7:12 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street. A 14-year-old was summoned on a charge of assault, according to the report.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 2:48 p.m., threatening was reported on School Street.

4:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oakland Road.

8:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 5:56 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Whittier Road.

9:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Moore Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 8:31 p.m., an assault was reported on Center Street.

8:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

11:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

8:30 p.m., an assault was reported on Center Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 4 p.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 8:49 a.m., an assault was reported on Hamm Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

4:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

8:08 p.m., a caller from Turner Avenue reported hearing shots fired.

11:25 p.m., loud noise was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

Friday at 8:57 a.m., loud noise was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 4:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Lake View Drive.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 1:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Camp Trail.

IN WATERVILLE, 12:54 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on The Concourse.

1:33 p.m., a theft was reported on South Grove Street.

2:08 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on The Concourse.

3:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

6:51 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.

9:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sanger Avenue.

12:01 a.m. Friday, noise was reported on Summer Street.

5 a.m., threatening was reported on Cool Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 12:48 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Birch Street.

12:52 p.m., a fire with a power line down was reported on Lake Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11 p.m., a theft was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 11:31 a.m., Dakota Logan Cochran, 23, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating administrative release.

1:29 p.m., Catherine F. Giles, 49, of Rumford, was arrested on a warrant.

10:14 p.m., Curt Allen Mercer, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:48 a.m., Alex Lee Sherwood, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as a warrant.

11:31 a.m., David Allison Scribner, 64, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, harassment and terrorizing.

12:10 p.m., Duane A. Marquis, 57, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of gross sexual assault.

2:32 p.m., Carl McKinney, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

4:54 p.m., Frederick Warman, 48, of Tomhegan Township, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:17 p.m., Charles Spaulding, 47, of Oakland, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as a charge of operating after suspension.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 10:47 p.m., Christopher C. Smith, 46, of Winslow, was arrested on six counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.

Share

filed under: