Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Ed and Joyce Rushton, Sharron Hinckley and John Hackett, Paul Mitnik and Ron Cote, and Ken Harvey and Dan Townsend.

Winners on Thursday were Tom Simmons and Les Buzzell, Ken Harvey and Diane Bishop, and Patricia Damon and Dan Townsend.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Sally Foster, Joan McClay placed second and Jackie Berry placed third.

The Contract Bridge winner on Thursday was Sally Foster, Jane Wing placed second, and Nora Quinn placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays and contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Dennis Perkins and Peggy Thompson, Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed second, Louis Violette and Fran Roy placed third, Alice King and Dick Quinlan placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

