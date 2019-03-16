Franklin Savings Bank promotes Skowhegan branch manager to vice president

Franklin Savings Bank’s Skowhegan Branch Manager Patrick Dore has been promoted to vice president, the bank announced in a news release.

“Since taking ownership of our Skowhegan Branch after longtime Branch Manager Sally Dwyer’s retirement in 2017, Patrick has demonstrated the traits and work ethic of a true community banker,” said Shelley Deane, executive vice president, human resources and administration at Franklin Savings Bank, in announcing the promotion, according to the release. “The branch has experienced a nearly seamless transition, has had solid loan and deposit growth, and has had a strong continued commitment to the community.”

Dore, who joined the bank in 2014, is a Skowhegan native and holds a strong presence in the community by currently serving on the town’s budget and finance committee, Main Street Skowhegan, and previously as the President of the Skowhegan Rotary Club.

“Throughout his career, Patrick has been committed to customer and community services and to Franklin Savings Bank,” said Tim Thompson, president and CEO, according to the release.

Dore lives with his family in Skowhegan and has studied business and finance at the University of Southern Maine. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking.

UPS honors area drivers for 25 years of safe driving

PORTLAND — UPS recently announced that the following area drivers were six of 19 elite drivers from Maine are among 1,436 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

They are: Alan Campbell, of Vassalboro; Scott Gerald, of Fairfield; Bernard Gidney, of Vassalboro; Kenneth Gotreau, of Sidney; Clarence Hinckley, of Richmond; and Kevin Greeley, of Freedom.

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 56 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, New York, is next in line with 50 years of safe driving. One hundred twenty six others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

Compiled from contributed releases

Share

< Previous

Next >