IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:58 a.m., needles were recovered on Water Street.
8:53 a.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:53 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Windy Street.
12:27 p.m., animal complaints were reported on Eastern Avenue.
1:57 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Caswell Street.
3:08 p.m., recovered property was reported on Willow Street.
3:42 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Glenridge Drive.
4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.
7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
10:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.
10:23 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
11 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Abenaki Road.
11 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
11:35 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 1:09 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
10:23 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Whitten Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:59 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Morrison Avenue.
6:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Battle Ridge Road.
IN JACKMAN, Friday at 3:24 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 2:11 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on East Madison Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 1:58 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Hill Road.
5:53 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Bolster Way.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 3:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Deer Run.
5:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Saturday at 1:55 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Nutting Trail.
IN PALMYRA, Friday at 4:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 1:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hamilton Terrace.
Saturday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:39, a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
6:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North School Street.
9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was again reported on North Avenue.
Saturday at 1:19 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 1:19 p.m., a burglary was reported on Elm Street.
4:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
7:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.
7:55 p.m., a fight was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
7:56 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sheldon Place.
ARRESTS
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 1:55 a.m., Justin L. Poirier, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of probation hold and domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:43 p.m., Kayla M. Stewart, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested on a writ.
8:20 p.m., Jason Robert Bushey, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two charges of operating while his license was suspended or revoked.
8:56 p.m., Heidi Renee Kimball, 40, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution.
9:58 p.m., Jason Allen York, 28, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of assault.
10 p.m., John Harold Dow, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.
11:44 p.m., Mike S. Medeiros, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating a vehicle without a license and violating conditions of release.
Saturday at 12:33 a.m., Blaine Amos Lee, 41, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
3:53 a.m., Peter Glenn Wing, 56, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:57 p.m., James Williams, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration.
Saturday at 12:22 a.m., Joshua Howell, 37, of Whitefield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
12:36 a.m., Andrew Rice, 59, of China, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 1:15 a.m., Mariah Jade Lancaster, 29, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and improperly passing an emergency vehicle using lights.
SUMMONSES
IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:59 a.m., a juvenile, 13, was issued a summons on a charge of assault after a domestic dispute was reported on Morrison Avenue.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:05 p.m., Ryan A. Weeks, 33, of Augusta, was issued a summons for operating while license suspended or revoked (operating under the influence) after a traffic stop.
