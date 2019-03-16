IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:58 a.m., needles were recovered on Water Street.

8:53 a.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:53 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Windy Street.

12:27 p.m., animal complaints were reported on Eastern Avenue.

1:57 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Caswell Street.

3:08 p.m., recovered property was reported on Willow Street.

3:42 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Glenridge Drive.

4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.

7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

10:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

10:23 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

11 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Abenaki Road.

11 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

11:35 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 1:09 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

10:23 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Whitten Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:59 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Morrison Avenue.

6:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN JACKMAN, Friday at 3:24 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 2:11 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 1:58 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Hill Road.

5:53 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Bolster Way.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 3:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Deer Run.

5:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Saturday at 1:55 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Nutting Trail.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 4:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 1:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hamilton Terrace.

Saturday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:39, a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

6:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North School Street.

9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was again reported on North Avenue.

Saturday at 1:19 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 1:19 p.m., a burglary was reported on Elm Street.

4:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

7:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.

7:55 p.m., a fight was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:56 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sheldon Place.

ARRESTS

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 1:55 a.m., Justin L. Poirier, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of probation hold and domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:43 p.m., Kayla M. Stewart, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested on a writ.

8:20 p.m., Jason Robert Bushey, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two charges of operating while his license was suspended or revoked.

8:56 p.m., Heidi Renee Kimball, 40, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

9:58 p.m., Jason Allen York, 28, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of assault.

10 p.m., John Harold Dow, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.

11:44 p.m., Mike S. Medeiros, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating a vehicle without a license and violating conditions of release.

Saturday at 12:33 a.m., Blaine Amos Lee, 41, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

3:53 a.m., Peter Glenn Wing, 56, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:57 p.m., James Williams, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration.

Saturday at 12:22 a.m., Joshua Howell, 37, of Whitefield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

12:36 a.m., Andrew Rice, 59, of China, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 1:15 a.m., Mariah Jade Lancaster, 29, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and improperly passing an emergency vehicle using lights.

SUMMONSES

IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:59 a.m., a juvenile, 13, was issued a summons on a charge of assault after a domestic dispute was reported on Morrison Avenue.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:05 p.m., Ryan A. Weeks, 33, of Augusta, was issued a summons for operating while license suspended or revoked (operating under the influence) after a traffic stop.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: