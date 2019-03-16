THORNDIKE — Residents of Thorndike now have a municipal fire department and an all-new select board.

Voters overwhelmingly passed an ordinance to replace Thorndike’s independent fire company with a town-run fire department, effective immediately, at its annual Town Meeting on Saturday morning. The vote was 73 to 11, with one invalid ballot. The new department will have the same budget for salaries and equipment as the previous fire company did but will operate under tighter municipal control.

Selectmen will now have a say in approving the rules and regulations of the department and will regulate all of its funds, including donations. The board will also appoint a fire chief, rather than approve or reject the leader nominated by the firefighters.

By the time that decision was made, two former selectmen had already left the meeting after losing or forfeiting their seats for the upcoming year. First Selectman Larry Ward was voted out of office in favor of another longtime selectman, Robert Nelson, in a 53-49 tally.

Second Selectman Bob Carter, speaking in the third person, said: “Bob Carter doesn’t want anything to do with it” after he was nominated for re-election. Former town firefighter Shawn Bristol, who led the mass resignation of firemen at a Feb. 20 Select Board meeting after the officials refused to reinstate former deputy chief George Russell and allocate $85,000 for equipment, ultimately lost to Joshua Ard by two votes. When it was announced that Ard received 43 votes and Bristol 41, many people in the audience could be heard saying “Aww” and “Yes.”

Bristol was re-nominated for third selectman, but lost again to Michael Mayer, this time by a larger margin, 58-39. Like Carter, Larry Hustus, who formerly held the third seat, declined his nomination for re-election.

Many of the 110 voters on Saturday left after voting for a new Select Board. Larry Hustus was the only sitting selectman present to answer questions from the audience about the previous year. At the end of the meeting, citizens applauded Hustus and Town Clerk Doreen Berry for staying to answer questions after Ward and Carter left.

Though John Levers is currently serving as the town’s chief, he will need to be formally appointed at the next Select Board meeting. Levers was named to the position after 27 members of the fire company resigned, including then-chief Bill Isbister and deputy chief George Russell. Officials from three Waldo County emergency service agencies and fire associations sent a letter in January outlining concerns with Russell’s leadership and training, which prompted the exodus, as the firefighters were unwilling to serve the town without Russell on staff. A fourth official whose name appeared on the letter — Owen Smith, director of the Waldo County Regional Communications Center — later claimed his name was added to the document without his consent. Smith is Russell’s uncle.

Prior to the vote, deputy chief Reggie Cunningham told the citizens who turned out that if the ordinance was not passed, it would not be good for the town.

“Before this happened, there were other towns that didn’t want anything to do with Thorndike,” he said. “There will be some impact and repercussions (if the municipal department is not approved). I don’t know. The possibility of Knox terminating the (mutual aid) contract could happen.”

Waldo County Sheriff Jeff Trafton, who had suggested the idea of converting to a municipal department at a Feb. 20 select board meeting, said the move was necessary.

“I’ve lived here for 30 years, and this is the second time the department has quit,” he said.

A NEW BOARD

Both Ard and Mayer, who campaigned on Facebook together, voiced a desire to improve communications between the town, its departments and the public.

“Communication is the biggest issue in town,” Ard said. “(The new board) will open the door to communicating with the townspeople.”

