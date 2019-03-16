BINGHAM — Kendra Sweet, of Concord, a senior at Upper Kennebec Valley High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Principal Lee Harper.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout her career at Upper Kennebec Valley High School, Sweet has served on the Student Council and has been Student Council president. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for three years. Sweet has taken several dual enrollment classes through Kennebec Valley Community College and Central Maine Community College. She has taken AP classes through Skowhegan Area High School. Sweet has played basketball, softball and golf for four years; and she has played soccer for five years starting in the eighth grade. She was selected for the Maine Soccer Coaches Association Regional Senior All-Star game,” Harper noted in making the award, according to the release. “Kendra very much deserves this recognition for her hard work, dedication, and diligent work in our school community and classroom.”

Sweet, Harper and other award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon April 6 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler.

McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

