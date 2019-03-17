IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported at State and Bridge streets.
1:35 p.m., lost property was reported on Court Street.
6:11 p.m., theft was reported on Child Street.
7:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.
9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
10:46 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chapel Street.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:23 p.m., Joseph D. Prejs, 56, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a report of a domestic disturbance on New England Road.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:05 p.m., a 57-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release.
