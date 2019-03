IN ANSON, Saturday at 5:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campground Road.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 6:30 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 10:52 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Access Road.

8:09 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Hernita Hill Road.

Sunday at 9:55 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

10:04 a.m., a second report of a domestic disturbance was made on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 9:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Whitten Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:32 a.m., theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.

1:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Crane Drive.

4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winchester Street.

7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wandrup Drive.

Sunday at 7:24 a.m., threatening was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

1:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

12:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street and Broadway.

1:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street and Broadway.

8:21 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

9:29 p.m., a second motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

Sunday at 4:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN JAY, Saturday at 5:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Church Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 5:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 7:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Mechanic Street.

9:09 p.m., threatening was again reported on Mechanic Street.

9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 4:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 9:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Deer Run Street.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 8:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a motor inn.

Sunday at 10:32 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:13 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Gem Street.

1:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

2:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

Sunday at 1:04 a.m., mischief was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Saturday at 3:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 2:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

3:11 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Carey Lane.

5:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Carey Lane.

6:34 p.m., theft was reported on Spring Place.

10:30 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Gray Avenue.

Sunday at 12:11 a.m., a fight was reported on Harris Street.

1:44 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on the Ticonic Bridge.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 10:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

3:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

Sunday at 8:50 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:50 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Clinton Avenue.

11:49 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Mar-Val Terrace.

Sunday at 12:52 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Kidder Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 8:08 p.m., Mary Louise Fournier, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after her license was suspended.

10:20 p.m., Timothy J. Paine, 31, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Sunday at 12:55 a.m., Christian Frederick-John Rowden, 29, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants and a probation revocation.

4 a.m., Kenneth G. Frappier, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license in violation of restrictions.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:30 p.m., Martin Arroyos, 27, of Palermo, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 2:34 a.m., Dakota Smith, 21, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:28 p.m., Kyla J. Nutting, 28, of Turner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 12:46 a.m., Nicole Amy Brown, 43, of China, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

