IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:46 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hospital Street.

1:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Raven Road.

1:44 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Learners Drive.

2:26 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

3:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Road.

3:51 p.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Sewall Street.

6:22 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor Street.

7:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spruce Street.

Monday at 12:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

12:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 11:02 a.m., a loose dog was reported by an Old Brunswick Road caller.

Monday at 7:36 a.m., an animal problem was reported by a Tilbury Park caller.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harrison Avenue.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Saturday at 2:10 p.m., harassment was reported by a Dunns Corner Road caller.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 1:23 p.m., harassment was reported by a Town Farm Road caller.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:13 a.m., Daniel R. Leary, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear following an incident on State Street.

Monday at 8:24 p.m., Luis M. Esquilin, Jr., 30, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a report of criminal threatening on Riverside Drive.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 12:49 a.m., Samantha M. Berube, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a traffic stop on Spring Street.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 11:10 a.m., Aaron L. Smart, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear after being located on Scotty Road.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:42 p.m., a 24-year old Augusta man was issued a summonses for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near West Crescent Street and Memorial Drive.

