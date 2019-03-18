IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:46 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hospital Street.
1:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Raven Road.
1:44 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Learners Drive.
2:26 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.
3:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Road.
3:51 p.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.
4:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Sewall Street.
6:22 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor Street.
7:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
7:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spruce Street.
Monday at 12:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
12:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
IN GARDINER, Saturday at 11:02 a.m., a loose dog was reported by an Old Brunswick Road caller.
Monday at 7:36 a.m., an animal problem was reported by a Tilbury Park caller.
IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harrison Avenue.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Saturday at 2:10 p.m., harassment was reported by a Dunns Corner Road caller.
IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 1:23 p.m., harassment was reported by a Town Farm Road caller.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:13 a.m., Daniel R. Leary, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear following an incident on State Street.
Monday at 8:24 p.m., Luis M. Esquilin, Jr., 30, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a report of criminal threatening on Riverside Drive.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 12:49 a.m., Samantha M. Berube, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a traffic stop on Spring Street.
IN SIDNEY, Friday at 11:10 a.m., Aaron L. Smart, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear after being located on Scotty Road.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:42 p.m., a 24-year old Augusta man was issued a summonses for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near West Crescent Street and Memorial Drive.
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal March 18 police log
-
Community
Journalism scholarships available to Maine students
-
Nation & World
Police in Netherlands say at least 3 killed in shooting on tram
-
Community
John Fortier receives Scouting Citizen Award
-
Community
L/A Community Little Theatre to hold auditions