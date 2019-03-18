IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 9:55 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
10:04 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
Monday at 7:42 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Access Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 7:24 a.m., threatening was reported on Norridgewock Road.
10:57 p.m., auto theft was reported on Winter Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 4:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
1:07 p.m., a warrant arrest was made on County Way.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:12 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old School House Road.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Powell Avenue.
IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 4:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 12:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Deer Run Street.
IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 10:32 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, Sunday at 10:41 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Niboban Camps Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:51 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Island Avenue.
12:11 p.m., threatening was reported on East Leavitt Street.
1:56 p.m., a person was transported to the hospital after a report of a disturbance on North Avenue.
4:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
7:07 p.m., a harassment complaint made on Fairgrounds Market Place.
IN SOLON, Sunday at 12:02 p.m., burglary was reported on Cross Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:56 a.m., theft was reported in JFK Plaza.
3:31 p.m., a report of a traffic offense led to an arrest on Quarry Road.
3:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Spring Place.
8:26 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
8:45 p.m., a report of a personal injury accident led to an arrest on Washington Street.
8:51 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pleasant Street.
11:02 p.m., a report of assault led to an arrest on Redington Street.
11:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 8:50 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 12:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 12:08 a.m., Benjamin Matthew Wyman, 25, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
12:17 a.m., Sandra Jean Campbell, 24, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
1:08 a.m., John W. Gross, 38, of Eustis, was arrested on a warrant.
1:50 a.m., Alexander Michael Sheets, 27, of Hebron, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
4:51 p.m., Sean Thomas Kelly, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo).
9:59 p.m., Randy Lee Clark, 58, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
Sunday at 12:23 a.m., Michael John Angelides, 31, of Temple, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) – no test.
1:29 a.m., Larry Kenneth Dustin, 46, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
1:20 p.m., John Carl McCarter, 31, of Anson, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:20 p.m., Lindsay Isabella Richard, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release on two counts, theft, assault, criminal trespassing and operating after suspension.
Monday at 1:15 a.m., Michael R. Diaz, 36, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:19 p.m., Brittney Young, 19, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONS
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:45 p.m., Hunter Brown, 18, of Fairfield, was summonsed on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), operating a vehicle without a license and minor consuming liquor.
-
Local & State
Castonguay Square final redesign concept to be presented
-
Maine Crime
Man who killed, dismembered father in Gardiner given more supervised time in community
-
Sports
US Alpine championships: Carrabassett Valley senior Ella Spear makes national championship debut
-
Local & State
Detroit decides to save $30,000 for firetruck
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel March 18 police log