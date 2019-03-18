Saco officials have launched an investigation following allegations of misconduct against the city’s police chief and deputy chief, the city administrator said Monday

Police Chief Raynald Demers and Deputy Chief Corey Huntress were placed on paid administrative leave on Friday for reasons that have not yet been publicly disclosed. City Administrator Kevin Sutherland said Monday that a third-party has been brought in to conduct a two-week investigation.

City employees were notified in a letter from City Administrator Kevin Sutherland on Friday of his decision to place the chief and deputy chief on paid leave. The letter, which was obtained by News Center Maine, did not explain why the men were placed on leave, but did say the city would hire a “third-party investigator” who would be available to talk to employees about their concerns.

On Monday, Sutherland said in a statement that the city “is committed to conducting careful and thorough investigation” of claims of misconduct.

“Administrative leave is used to protect the investigation and all of our employees. This is a process used in many workplaces – it just happens to be more noticeable when used in the public sector,” Sutherland said in the statement. “Please understand that due to the sensitive nature of the process, this investigation will be done in a manner that protects the privacy of all involved to the greatest extent possible.”

In Friday’s letter, Sutherland also told employees that if they receive calls about the situation from the public or media, they should be aware “this is a confidential personnel matter and it is our police that it remains confidential.”

Mayor Marston Lovell said Saturday that while he could confirm Demers and Huntress were on leave, he could provide no further information because it is a personnel issue. The City Council is scheduled discuss the situation in an executive session on March 25.

Deputy Chief Jack Clements is serving as acting police chief.

Demers was appointed police chief in December 2016 after the previous chief retired. Demers had been deputy chief of operations for the previous six years and has worked for the city for more than 30 years.

When Demers was appointed police chief, Sutherland praised him for his striving for “transparency, fairness and honesty” and said Demers “holds himself to the highest standard of professionalism and ethics.”

“He is well-respected within the community and has a strong connection to its community leaders – a testimony shown in part by the significant number of letters of support my office received,” Sutherland said of Demers in late 2016.

