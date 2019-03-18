The University of Maine is heading to North Carolina State for a first-round game in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
The game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina, and broadcast on ESPN2.
The Black Bears (25-7) qualified for the tournament for a second consecutive year after winning the America East championship game, 68-48, over Hartford on Friday.
Maine played at North Carolina State (26-5) earlier this season, losing 84-46 on Dec. 15 in Raleigh. NC State is ranked 10th in the nation in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday.
The winner of the Maine-NC State game will face Kentucky or Princeton in a second-round game, also scheduled to be played in Raleigh.
The Black Bears were seeded 14th in the Greensboro Region. Last year, as a 15 seed, they lost at Texas, 83-54.
This story will be updated.
-
Nation & World
Man linked to Gardner art heist released
-
Local & State
Maine loses latest fight over Riverview funding
-
Nation & World
Students invent device to help Navy detect sailors who are fatigued
-
Business
Lyft aims for valuation near $20 billion in biggest US IPO
-
Local & State
Work starts on two-year Gardiner bridge replacement project