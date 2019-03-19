Jackman voters will decide on a $1.16 million budget, plans for a town park and a proposal to introduce building permits.

The town’s annual Town Meeting will take place on Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m. in the School Administrative District 12 gymnasium. Municipal elections will be held at the town office on Wednesday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 42-article warrant voters will be asked to approve reflects a budget of approximately $1.16 million, including $779,340 from excise taxes, revenue sharing, surplus and other miscellaneous town revenue sources. There was disagreement between the Budget Committee and the Board of Selectmen over how much should be raised through property taxes, with the Budget Committee recommending $381,702 and the Selectmen recommending $380,525.

The largest proposed expenses are for the administrative budget, public works department and transfer station. Each of these is being increased from last year, primarily to reflect increased pay for employees. Across the board, the selectmen have recommended 2.8 percent increases to reflect a “federal cost of living increase in pay for employees,” whereas the budget committee has recommended a 3 percent pay increase for employees. The Select Board is recommending $212,280 for the administrative budget, $154,244 for public works and $127,677 for the transfer station. The Budget Committee has recommended, comparatively, $212,426 for the administration, $154,350 for public works and $127,698 for the transfer station. Last year’s approved budgets for the three departments, respectively, were $176,635, $128,270 and $139,308.

These budgets do not include compensation of board members and officials, which the select board and budget committee agreed to propose dropping from $26,000 to $23,450 this year.

Other major spending items include $154,000 for reserve funds, up from last year’s $108,000 allotment; $100,780 for community services, down from $104,300 last year; $58,000 for the fire department, which received $66,200 last year; and $51,000 for the rescue department, down from last year’s $64,000.

Additionally, residents will be asked to approve $56,920 of grant funds to use on trails, with an extra $18,480 to be used specifically for trail grooming.

The selectmen and budget committee members recommended $3,000 for hazardous waste collection, which the town did not put any money toward last year. In their recommendation for economic development funds, they suggested doubling last year’s $5,000 to $10,000.

OTHER BUSINESS

In the last article, voters will be asked to approve “the concept of” a master plan update for Armand Pomerleau Park located at 530 Main St. by Big Wood Pond.

Town Manager Victoria Forkus said one of the biggest features of the design is a gradually sloping route to the water, so that it is accessible for wheelchairs and strollers.

“The way to the water is very steep,” she said. “This would eliminate that level of difficulty.”

Updates would also include practical features like additional parking spaces, picnic tables and a gazebo. Forkus said that changes would be introduced “incrementally.”

“We want to update the park to make it more of an asset to the community, so we’re pretty excited about that,” she said.

Jackman received a grant to have a plan for the park conceptualized, according to Forkus. Plymouth Engineering Company, Inc. drafted a design that will be available for viewing at the meeting on Thursday. The project engineer will also be present to answer questions from townspeople. Forkus said that the town is “seeking feedback from the public on the engineering plans.”

Residents will also approve or reject an ordinance to establish building permit requirements. The town does not have zoning rules, and this ordinance will require a permit applications to be approved “prior to the construction of, improvement (s) to, or additions to real property and to provide for health, safety and public welfare of the residents of Jackman,” according to the document.

The ordinance was not included in Jackman’s annual report, but has been posted around town. Forkus said that representatives of the Maine Municipal Association advised her that inclusion in the report was not necessary.

ELECTIONS

Candidates for all three races are running uncontested on the municipal ballot this year, but voters can still write-in names on Wednesday if they choose.

Scott V. Smith is running for a three-year position as selectman, assessor and overseer of the poor. Smith is currently the vice chair of the select board. Deborah J. Petrin is looking to be re-elected as a school director for School Administrative District 12. The term is three years.

Betsy M. Begin and James H. Schoenmann are running for two open seats as Jackman Utility District Trustees. Begin is an incumbent, but Schoenmann is a newcomer who would fill the seat currently held by Allan Champagne.

