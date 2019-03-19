IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
9:16 a.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.
4:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
10:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Street.
10:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 2:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.
5:06 p.m., a dog was reported missing on Harrison Avenue.
IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 7:52 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Cross Street
IN RICHMOND, March 12 at 11:23 a.m., a burglary from a vehicle was reported on Water Street.
Friday at 8:10 a.m., a person was reported missing on Ridge Road.
Saturday at 7:57 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
1:57 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Main Street.
Sunday at 12:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knickerbocker Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:34 a.m., at least one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant at or around the Kennebec County jail on State Street. A full report was unavailable at press time.
2:50 p.m., Aaron Smart, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of his release, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration during a traffic stop on Civic Center Drive.
5:48 p.m., Leah M. Waldo, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a reported disturbance on Swan Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:08 p.m., a 25-year-old Fairfield man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
IN JEFFERSON, Sunday, a 25-year-old Dresden woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration during a traffic stop on Washington Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 9:35 a.m., Jeffrey A. McAllister, 55, of Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge of violating a protection order after an incident on Sanborn Road.
