AUGUSTA — A proposal to trade the Columbus Day holiday for a tribute to Native Americans has received initial approval in the Maine House.
The House voted 88-51 Wednesday in support of the bill, which faces further votes.
Democratic Rep. Benjamin Collings of Portland sponsored the bill renaming the state holiday celebrated on the second Monday in October to Indigenous Peoples Day.
At least five states have done away with celebrating explorer Christopher Columbus in deference to Native Americans, though the federal Columbus holiday remains.
Republican Rep. MaryAnne Kinney previously said some critics are concerned “eliminating” history could lead to repeating it.
But Rep. Rena Newell, who represents Passamaquoddy tribe, said the bill would correct “long-standing history.”
