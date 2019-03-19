IN CANAAN, Monday at 8:28 a.m., theft was reported on Moores Mill Road.

Tuesday at 1:15 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 2:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

8:20 p.m., theft was reported on Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 2 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Water Street.

4:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Center Road.

5:40 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Police Plaza.

7:14 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Seamon Road.

11:26 p.m., disturbance was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN JAY, Monday at 3:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.

6:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Dixfield Road.

9:33 p.m., harassment was reported at an unknown address.

IN KINGFIELD, Monday at 1:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 4:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 10:41 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Niboban Camps Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 8:55 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Court Street.

9:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Factory Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:27 a.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

11:45 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on The Concourse.

12:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.

7:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Union Street.

7:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Colby Street.

8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Green Road.

IN WILTON, Monday at 11:27 a.m., a fire service call was reported on Canal Street.

5:24 p.m., trespassing was reported on Baker Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 2:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

7:22 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on China Road.

8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Ticonic Bridge.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 1:21 a.m., Jonathan Charles Hodge, 19, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of operating while his license was suspended or revoked and attaching false plates.

2:27 a.m., Kevin Scott Heikkinen, 30, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:45 a.m., Levi O’Brian Mclellan, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

1:34 p.m., Benjamin Theodore Watts, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and violating conditions of release.

7:35 p.m., Curtis Edward Sheridan, 39, of St. Albans, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday at 7:05 a.m., Christopher Michael Chrysler, 32, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:15 p.m., Joseph Smith, 58, of Windsor, Conn., was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

Monday at 6:12 p.m., Jason W. Tabbernee, 48, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:31 a.m., Brandon M. Gade, 30, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release.

