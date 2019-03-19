IN CANAAN, Monday at 8:28 a.m., theft was reported on Moores Mill Road.
Tuesday at 1:15 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 2:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.
8:20 p.m., theft was reported on Hill Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 2 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Water Street.
4:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Center Road.
5:40 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Police Plaza.
7:14 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Seamon Road.
11:26 p.m., disturbance was reported on Franklin Avenue.
IN JAY, Monday at 3:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.
6:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Dixfield Road.
9:33 p.m., harassment was reported at an unknown address.
IN KINGFIELD, Monday at 1:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 4:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN RANGELEY, Monday at 10:41 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Niboban Camps Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 8:55 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Court Street.
9:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Factory Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:27 a.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
11:45 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on The Concourse.
12:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.
7:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Union Street.
7:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Colby Street.
8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Green Road.
IN WILTON, Monday at 11:27 a.m., a fire service call was reported on Canal Street.
5:24 p.m., trespassing was reported on Baker Road.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 2:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.
7:22 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on China Road.
8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Ticonic Bridge.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 1:21 a.m., Jonathan Charles Hodge, 19, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of operating while his license was suspended or revoked and attaching false plates.
2:27 a.m., Kevin Scott Heikkinen, 30, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:45 a.m., Levi O’Brian Mclellan, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.
1:34 p.m., Benjamin Theodore Watts, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and violating conditions of release.
7:35 p.m., Curtis Edward Sheridan, 39, of St. Albans, was arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday at 7:05 a.m., Christopher Michael Chrysler, 32, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:15 p.m., Joseph Smith, 58, of Windsor, Conn., was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
Monday at 6:12 p.m., Jason W. Tabbernee, 48, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of violating conditions of release.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:31 a.m., Brandon M. Gade, 30, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release.
