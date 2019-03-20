IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
9:32 a.m., an animal was taken to the shelter after a complaint from a Windy Street caller.
12:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.
3:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hope Way.
3:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Townsend Street.
3:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
4:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Macomber Avenue.
6:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
6:39 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Whitten Road.
8:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:16 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Piggery Road.
1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 7:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 6:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Knowles Lane.
6:25 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Bowdoin Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 4:37 p.m., Neil Turner, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was located on Hospital Street.
7:47 p.m., Philip A. Belanger, 26, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following reported traffic complaints on Hospital Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:45 a.m., a 25-year old Augusta man was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and criminal speeding following a traffic stop on Debra’s Place.
2:09 p.m., a 41-year old Jefferson woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Stone Street and Cross Street.
2:58 p.m., a 63-year old Jefferson man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
