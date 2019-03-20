IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

9:32 a.m., an animal was taken to the shelter after a complaint from a Windy Street caller.

12:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

3:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hope Way.

3:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Townsend Street.

3:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Macomber Avenue.

6:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

6:39 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Whitten Road.

8:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:16 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Piggery Road.

1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 7:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 6:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Knowles Lane.

6:25 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Bowdoin Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 4:37 p.m., Neil Turner, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was located on Hospital Street.

7:47 p.m., Philip A. Belanger, 26, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following reported traffic complaints on Hospital Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:45 a.m., a 25-year old Augusta man was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and criminal speeding following a traffic stop on Debra’s Place.

2:09 p.m., a 41-year old Jefferson woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Stone Street and Cross Street.

2:58 p.m., a 63-year old Jefferson man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

