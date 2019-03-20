IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 2:53 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Hinckley Road.

4:28 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Hartland Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Baker Street.

7:10 p.m., a caller from Hinckley Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 2:50 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:22 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Green Road.

7:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skyview Drive.

Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.

6:07 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Stanwood Park Circle.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 5:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Brown Road.

7:09 p.m., an assault was reported on Brown Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Tuesday at 11:01 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Tufts Pond Road.

11:30 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Fish Hatchery Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 8:14 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Wire Bridge Road.

9:34 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Wire Bridge Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 10:57 a.m., trespassing was reported on Mercer Road.

Wednesday at 1:03 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Skowhegan Road.

1:28 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Skowhegan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 5:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hubbard Street.

8:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 12:14 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Somerset Avenue.

3:42 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Crawford Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 12:54 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Water Street.

2:40 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:53 a.m., a theft was reported on Winter Street.

10:32 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Dudley Corner Road.

10:50 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ruth Lane.

12:38 p.m., police made an arrest in an assist of another agency on North Avenue.

1:25 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Fairview Avenue.

3:44 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a call on Mechanic Street. Police, fire and an ambulance also were sent.

9:02 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

Wednesday at 1:54 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Fairview Avenue.

8:54 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

4:41 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Silver Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:17 a.m., harassment was reported on King Street.

12:07 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.

12:23 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Gilman Street.

12:29 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:34 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Spring Street.

5:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:21 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

6:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

7:04 p.m., a theft was reported on Gold Street.

8:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

8:50 p.m., noise was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 3:21 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Morrison Avenue.

6:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Village View Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:17 a.m., Eugene Marshall Burnell, 36, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of harassment by telephone.

9:25 a.m., Alexander Scotty Couture, 30, of Jay, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and a probation hold.

1:05 p.m., Michelle R. Knight, 34, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:04 p.m., Tatyana N. Thompson, 23, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of assault on an officer and of violating conditions of release, and on two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

1:27 p.m., Bruce William Tillson, 42, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation.

3:10 p.m., Katrina R. Rimes, 33, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

7:27 p.m., McKayla Marilyn Burns, 22, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Wednesday at 1:53 a.m., Quincy J. McLaughlin, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

3:10 a.m., Kayla Marie Rice, 20, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:40 p.m., Lahab Thiab, 42, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection from abuse order.

8:44 p.m., William Carson, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice.

Wednesday at 12:09 a.m., Evan A. Bridges, 35, of East Falmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 3:04 p.m., Nicholas Aaron Sapiel, 23, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 8:43 p.m., Eugene L. Knights, 56, of Oakland, was summoned on charges of disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place, and obstructing report of a crime.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 4:19 p.m., Ann Allison Cooke, 55, of Pittsfield, was summoned on a charge of permitting unlawful use.

9:50 p.m., Rodney Warren Waldron, 38, of Clinton, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

10:06 p.m., Christopher D. Paquette, 48, of Albion, was summoned on a charge of operating after being declared a habitual offender.

