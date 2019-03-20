IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 2:53 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Hinckley Road.
4:28 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Hartland Road.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Baker Street.
7:10 p.m., a caller from Hinckley Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.
IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 2:50 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Troy Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:22 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Green Road.
7:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skyview Drive.
Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.
6:07 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Stanwood Park Circle.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 5:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Brown Road.
7:09 p.m., an assault was reported on Brown Road.
IN KINGFIELD, Tuesday at 11:01 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Tufts Pond Road.
11:30 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Fish Hatchery Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 8:14 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Wire Bridge Road.
9:34 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Wire Bridge Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 10:57 a.m., trespassing was reported on Mercer Road.
Wednesday at 1:03 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Skowhegan Road.
1:28 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Skowhegan Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 5:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hubbard Street.
8:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 12:14 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Somerset Avenue.
3:42 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Crawford Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 12:54 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Water Street.
2:40 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:53 a.m., a theft was reported on Winter Street.
10:32 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Dudley Corner Road.
10:50 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ruth Lane.
12:38 p.m., police made an arrest in an assist of another agency on North Avenue.
1:25 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Fairview Avenue.
3:44 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a call on Mechanic Street. Police, fire and an ambulance also were sent.
9:02 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.
Wednesday at 1:54 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Fairview Avenue.
8:54 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
4:41 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Silver Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:17 a.m., harassment was reported on King Street.
12:07 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.
12:23 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Gilman Street.
12:29 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:34 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Spring Street.
5:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:21 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.
6:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
7:04 p.m., a theft was reported on Gold Street.
8:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
8:50 p.m., noise was reported on College Avenue.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 3:21 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Morrison Avenue.
6:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Village View Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:17 a.m., Eugene Marshall Burnell, 36, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of harassment by telephone.
9:25 a.m., Alexander Scotty Couture, 30, of Jay, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and a probation hold.
1:05 p.m., Michelle R. Knight, 34, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:04 p.m., Tatyana N. Thompson, 23, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of assault on an officer and of violating conditions of release, and on two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.
1:27 p.m., Bruce William Tillson, 42, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation.
3:10 p.m., Katrina R. Rimes, 33, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.
7:27 p.m., McKayla Marilyn Burns, 22, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
Wednesday at 1:53 a.m., Quincy J. McLaughlin, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
3:10 a.m., Kayla Marie Rice, 20, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:40 p.m., Lahab Thiab, 42, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection from abuse order.
8:44 p.m., William Carson, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice.
Wednesday at 12:09 a.m., Evan A. Bridges, 35, of East Falmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 3:04 p.m., Nicholas Aaron Sapiel, 23, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 8:43 p.m., Eugene L. Knights, 56, of Oakland, was summoned on charges of disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place, and obstructing report of a crime.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 4:19 p.m., Ann Allison Cooke, 55, of Pittsfield, was summoned on a charge of permitting unlawful use.
9:50 p.m., Rodney Warren Waldron, 38, of Clinton, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
10:06 p.m., Christopher D. Paquette, 48, of Albion, was summoned on a charge of operating after being declared a habitual offender.
