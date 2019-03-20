Police were involved in a standoff with a person inside a home on Valley Road in Waterford on Wednesday night that began as a domestic dispute in the afternoon.

Authorities in Oxford County received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. reporting that someone had threatened another person inside the home with a handgun, News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) reported.

Negotiators from the Maine State Police tactical team were called in to try to get the person inside the home to surrender. Police were still at the home Wednesday night. The other individual in the house was able to escape.

Police were forced to close a section of Route 35 in Waterford.

