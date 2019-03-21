IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Smith Street.
10:18 a.m., a motor vehicle was reported stolen from Riverside Drive.
11:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.
2:19 p.m., police made an animal welfare check on North Street.
3:12 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Lone Indian Trail.
5:28 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Bridge Street.
5:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
6:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.
6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.
7:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Piggery Road.
9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
9:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
Thursday at 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
1:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
2:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Swan Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:14 a.m., Loretta L. Glidden, 45, of Fairfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after she was found on Union Street.
11:27 a.m., Jeffery C. Dykes, 55, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was found on Union Street.
3:54 p.m., Michelle A. Arbour, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after a habitual offender driver’s license revocation during a traffic stop on North Belfast Avenue.
