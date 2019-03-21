IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Smith Street.

10:18 a.m., a motor vehicle was reported stolen from Riverside Drive.

11:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

2:19 p.m., police made an animal welfare check on North Street.

3:12 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Lone Indian Trail.

5:28 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Bridge Street.

5:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

6:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

7:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Piggery Road.

9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

Thursday at 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

1:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

2:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Swan Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:14 a.m., Loretta L. Glidden, 45, of Fairfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after she was found on Union Street.

11:27 a.m., Jeffery C. Dykes, 55, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was found on Union Street.

3:54 p.m., Michelle A. Arbour, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after a habitual offender driver’s license revocation during a traffic stop on North Belfast Avenue.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: